AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
AVN 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 80.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.32%)
EPCL 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.73%)
FCCL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
FLYNG 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
GGL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GTECH 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
MLCF 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
OGDC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
PAEL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.25%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
TREET 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TRG 93.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.31%)
UNITY 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.45%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,107 Increased By 38.7 (0.95%)
BR30 15,130 Increased By 111.1 (0.74%)
KSE100 41,425 Increased By 356.5 (0.87%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 90.5 (0.58%)
Indian shares snap 6-day run of gains; RBI in focus

Reuters Published August 4, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares settled in the negative territory on Thursday as gains in IT stocks were offset by losses in banks, while investors kept an eye out for a central bank policy decision later this week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.04% to 17,382, at the close, and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.09% at 58,298.80, snapping six straight sessions of gains.

The benchmark indexes earlier in the session rose to their highest in over three months, lifted by tech stocks.

Market participants are awaiting the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy meeting on Friday. The RBI has raised rates twice since May and is expected to hike rates again to tame persistently high inflation in Asia’s third-largest economy.

The views on the quantum of increase, however, were split widely between 25 basis points and 50 basis points, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

India’s retail inflation remained painfully above the 7% mark in June, staying beyond the central bank’s tolerance band for the sixth month in a row, but has shown some signs of easing in recent months.

Indian shares close flat

The Nifty’s public sector bank index fell 1.75%, while the IT index advanced 1.24%.

State Bank of India fell 1.4% and was among the top drags to the benchmark Nifty 50 index. IT services provider Infosys Ltd rose 2.2%, providing some support.

Shares of Adani Total Gas Ltd ended 2.4% higher after the reported a jump in quarterly revenue.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

