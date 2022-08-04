AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
28 Afghan professors attend capacity building course at NUST

Press Release Updated August 4, 2022 05:43am

ISLAMABAD: A group of 28 professors from different universities of Afghanistan attended a two-week capacity building course at NUST.

The course covered areas including academic structuring in higher education institutes, outcome-based education, effective class planning, contemporary research matrices, and web of science, Scopus & HEC Journal Recognition System, etc.

Acting Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan, Sardar Ahmed Shakeeb, attended the closing ceremony.

The course was part of an extensive programme, which will see more Afghan professors visiting NUST for capacity building trainings. The participants of the first batch are currently on the faculty of Kabul University, Herat University, Kandahar University, etc. In their remarks, the delegates expressed their gratitude to NUST management for facilitating the much-needed professional development course, and extending great hospitality during their stay.

They said that the course would help them replicate best academic and research practices in their respective universities in Afghanistan.

