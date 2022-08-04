AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
UNICEF official meets Punjab ombudsman

Recorder Report Updated August 4, 2022 05:43am

LAHORE: UNICEF’s Chief of Child Protection Programme Ms Daniela Luciani called on Ombudsman Punjab Maj Azam Suleman Khan (r) at his office and discussed matters relating to the protection of children rights. Chief Provincial Commissioner for Children of Ombudsman office Tabana Sajjad Naseer and Child Protection Officer Zahida Manzoor were also present.

A detailed discussion was held about the elimination of online harassment and exploitation of children, rehabilitation and protection of affected children and child labour to provide a conducive atmosphere to the little ones. Daniela Luciani appreciated the role played by the CPCC office under Tabana Sajjad Naseer to stop child exploitation and assured support of UNICEF.

Azam Suleman Khan explained that the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has been providing important pro bono services for the last 25 years to help resolve public issues relating to the provincial government institutions.

Meanwhile, the office of the Chief Provincial Commissioner for Children has been active since 2009 to protect children’s rights and the primary function of this platform is to examine and investigate complaints made by or on behalf of children. It also works to proactively bring children’s voices into policy-making arenas, he cited.

A working group consisting of line departments, NGOs and parliamentary representatives has also been formed to deal with the online exploitation and harassment of children. This working group will draft policy guidelines to protect children from online harrying while providing necessary guidance to the government as a think tank, he added.

Suleman further mentioned that the Office of Ombudsman Punjab is active in all 36 districts of the province to protect public rights. Alongside, the departmental helpline 1050 is 24/7 operational to guide the people needing assistance for the redressal of their problems, he concluded.

