AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
ANL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.04%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.86%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.03%)
EFERT 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
EPCL 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
FCCL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.55%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.42%)
FLYNG 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.45%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 26.48 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (7.21%)
OGDC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.87%)
PAEL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.7%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.73%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.83%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.1%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.99%)
TPLP 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.37%)
TREET 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.74%)
TRG 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
UNITY 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
WAVES 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.05%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 90.3 (2.27%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 305.8 (2.08%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By 877.3 (2.18%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 321.7 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Businessmen, women chambers urged to launch CSR projects

Press Release Updated August 4, 2022 07:05am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called upon the business community and Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry, to establish linkages with society by launching corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects to create awareness and help in resolving burning social, health, and environment issues which, he added, would serve the larger good of the society and in turn would also increase the acceptability of their products and services by their customers, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The president gave these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of the Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI), led by President FWCCI, Nighat Shahid, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today. Vice President FWCCI Farhat Nisar and members of the Executive Committee of FWCCI were also present during the meeting.

The president called upon women’s representative bodies, NGOs, the women wings of political parties, eminent women and members of the civil society to play an active role to bring the idle women human resources in the business, trade and industrial sectors and alleviate them to the decision-making level. He said that our dream to make Pakistan an economically and financially independent country would remain elusive if we failed to mainstream the women population in the economy who made up almost 50% of the population.

Expressing his concern over the low level of disbursement of loans earmarked by banks for women entrepreneurs and women business persons, the President said that as per reports around 5% of the amount set out for the loans by banks had so far been utilized which, he said, was alarmingly low.

He called upon all the Chambers of Commerce, especially the Women Chambers of Commerce, to encourage and motivate women entrepreneurs and skilled women to avail these loans from designated banks by proactively helping them in the documentation process and managing other issues faced by the loan seekers.

The president advised the women entrepreneurs to approach Chartered Accounting firms hired by certain banks to assist business women in making bankable business plans and completing the documentation process which, he said, would help them in securing business loans on a fast-track basis.

He also expressed his concern over the low representation of women in the country’s Chambers of Commerce as well as businesses, industry and services sectors. He said that Government had introduced many business-women-friendly initiatives and had been encouraging women across the country to participate in business activities but so far desired results were not forthcoming.

The president regretted that even the Chambers of Commerce across the country did not have adequate representation of women as members and in leadership positions, which was alarming. He called upon the Chambers of Commerce to take practical and meaningful steps to address this gender disparity and encourage their female family members to actively participate in business activities. He added that Hazrat Khadija (RA) was a businesswoman and an ideal for women to follow.

He called upon the leadership of industrial and business establishments to create a secure channel for women in their areas through dedicated transport services and creating a harassment-free workplace to encourage the families to send them to work with full confidence and give women employees peace of mind to contribute their share in wealth creation for the nation.

The president said that the country had around 200,000 nurses at the moment against the demand of 900,000, this status, he added, had put a lot of pressure on our health system. He urged the private health facilities to set up training facilities for health providers, especially for nurses and advised the relevant training institutions in the public sector to offer quality short courses in combination with in-house, hybrid and online teaching modules to fill the acute gap between supply and demand.

He also advised FWCCI to encourage and motivate new entrants and the existing women entrepreneurs to avail training programs specially designed by Facebook and Amazon for business women to sharpen their business skills and use online platforms for sales and marketing of their products and services.

He noted with satisfaction that the breast cancer awareness program had delivered results as more and more women were seeking timely medical help for the early diagnosis of breast cancer. He urged the business community to play an active role to sensitize the nation about breast cancer through effective awareness campaigns about the disease.

Replying to a question, he said that the private and government educational institutions should devise a comprehensive and well-thought-out policy and chalk out implementation plans to regulate admissions in the institutes of higher learning and training institutions to create the right balance between supply and demand in any given sector.

Earlier, the delegation apprised the President of the achievements of the Women Chamber of Commerce and the difficulties faced by its members in terms of taxes, rising costs of the business inputs and the requirement of lengthy procedures of documentation while applying for business loans.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

business community President Dr Arif Alvi FWCCI Businessmen women chambers CSR projects

Comments

1000 characters

Businessmen, women chambers urged to launch CSR projects

FBR revises customs tariff on imports from Saarc states

Bringing HNWIs into tax net: Nadra provides 3,500 updated profiles of non-filers to FBR

Mohmand Dam hydropower project: $72m worth agreement signed with OPEC Fund

Sindh CM launches 330MW coal-fired power project

CPHGCL urges CPPA-G to resolve issues of revolving account, forex

Mobile broadband services: 2,100 MHz band to be auctioned

No protest to be allowed in front of ECP: govt

IK asks: Can country be ‘held back’ just to appoint army chief?

Tight-lipped Taliban leaders gather after Zawahiri killed

Army dismisses insurgents’ claim

Read more stories