Intra-day update: Stocks get boost, KSE-100 up nearly 850 points

Positivity prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid developments on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) front, pushing up the benchmark KSE-100 Index nearly 850 points during intra-day trading on Wednesday.

At around 3:00pm, the benchmark index was at 41,037.11, a gain of 845.50 points or 2.1%.

On Tuesday, the KSE-100 had ended with a gain of 115.65 points or 0.29% to close at 40,191.61, as completion of IMF conditions for receipt of the next loan tranche revived investor sentiment.

The IMF on Tuesday said Pakistan has completed the last prior action for the combined seventh and eighth review, adding that the board meeting is tentatively planned for late August once adequate financing assurances are confirmed.

In a text message sent to media on Tuesday, IMF's Resident Representative for Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz confirmed that the last prior action has been met, following the government decision to increase the petroleum development levy (PDL).

“Statement from the IMF is driving the current positive sentiment,” said Sana Tawfik, vice-president research and a senior analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

“It is expected that Pakistan would receive IMF disbursements in the first week of September,” she said, adding that across the board buying is being witnessed.

“The PDL increase by the government results in two benefits, it leads to IMF prior actions being met, while also giving a relief to the market,” said Tawfik.

The analyst was of the view that a return of political clarity in the wake of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict on the prohibited funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also bolstered confidence.

A three-member bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja announced the judgment. In its verdict, the ECP said that PTI did indeed receive prohibited funding and kept 13 bank accounts hidden.

“However, pressure could be seen in the international markets as tension between China and the US escalates,” she added.

This is an intra-day update