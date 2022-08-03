July exports down 24pc to $2.219bn MoM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports declined by 24 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis in July 2022 and remained $2.219 billion compared to $2.918 billion in June 2022, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The bureau released imports, exports, and trade balance data on Tuesday, according to which, the trade deficit narrowed by 46.76 percent on MoM and stood at $2.642 billion in July 2022 compared to $4.962 billion in June 2022.

Imports declined by 38.31 percent on MoM basis and remained $4.861 billion in July 2022 compared to $7.880 billion in June 2022. Trade deficit narrowed by 18.33 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis and remained $2.642 billion in July 2022 compared to $3.235 billion in July 2021. Exports declined by 5.17 percent on YoY basis and remained $2.219 billion in July 2022 compared to $2.340 billion in July 2021.

Imports declined by 12.81 percent on YoY basis and remained $4.861 billion in July 2022 compared to $5.575 billion in July 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022