AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
EFERT 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.04%)
EPCL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.82%)
FCCL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.52%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.87%)
GTECH 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.26%)
OGDC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.36%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.5%)
TELE 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.8%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
TRG 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.75%)
UNITY 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.78%)
WAVES 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,978 Increased By 24.4 (0.62%)
BR30 14,713 Increased By 239.7 (1.66%)
KSE100 40,192 Increased By 115.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,248 Increased By 58.2 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

July 2022 oil sales lowest since Feb 2021

Recorder Report Updated August 3, 2022 05:10am

KARACHI: Pakistan oil sales commenced FY23 with a decline of 26 percent on month-on-month basis to clock in at 1.44 million tons in July 2022. The oil sales in July 2022 are the lowest since February 2021.

This was mainly due to significant decline in all 3 petroleum products. High speed diesel (HSD) sales reduced by 38 percent on MoM to 444,000 tons, Motor Gasoline (MOGAS) sales declined by 15 percent on MoM to 594,000 tons and Furnace Oil (FO) sales dipped by 23 percent on MoM to 350,000 tons.

Major reasons behind the decline in oil sales are Eid holidays during the first half of July where inter provincial transportation activity subsided which led to low HSD sales, and monsoon season across the country resulted in lower traffic on the roads, Saad Ziker at Topline Securities said.

Furthermore, increase in MOGAS and HSD prices by 26 percent and 41 percent since June 2022 resulted in reduced demand of petroleum products and increase in usage of public transport and car pooling, he added.

As compared to last year, Pakistan oil sales recorded 26 percent on year-on-year decline in July 2022 which is owed to drop in MOGAS and HSD Sales by 27 percent on YoY and 38 percent on YoY, respectively. Excluding FO, oil sales were down 31 percent on YoY and 26 percent on MoM in July 2022 to 1.1 million tons.

Among the listed entities, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) sales posted 27 percent on MoM decline to 760,000 tons (lowest since February 2022), mainly due to decline in HSD sales by 38 percent on MoM. In terms of market share, PSO market share clocked in at 53 percent in July 2022 versus 52 percent in July 2021.

Other companies such as Attock Petroleum (APL) and Shell Pakistan (SHEL) also recorded drop of 29 percent on MoM and 37 percent on MoM to 142,000 tons and 100,000 tons, respectively.

“We expect oil sales to drop by 15-20 percent on YoY in FY23E, mainly due to low growth estimated in agriculture sector, likely decline in auto sales and increase in petroleum prices,” Saad Ziker said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

High Speed Diesel Shell Pakistan furnace oil Attock Petroleum oil sales Pakistan oil sales

Comments

1000 characters

July 2022 oil sales lowest since Feb 2021

July exports down 24pc to $2.219bn MoM

Over Rs129bn PHL loans: MoF asks PD to engage lenders for rescheduling

Business entities incorporated abroad: SBP introduces two separate categories of forex, PKR accounts

Plea seeking FCA mechanism review rejected by Nepra

Miftah meets small traders: Govt likely to review ‘fixed tax’ imposition decision

IMF official says country has met final pre-requisite

PTI accepted ‘illegal’ donations: ECP

PTI to challenge verdict

All six aboard martyred in relief operation

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan

Read more stories