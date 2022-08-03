AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
EFERT 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.04%)
EPCL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.82%)
FCCL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.52%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.87%)
GTECH 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.26%)
OGDC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.36%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.5%)
TELE 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.8%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
TRG 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.75%)
UNITY 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.78%)
WAVES 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,978 Increased By 24.4 (0.62%)
BR30 14,713 Increased By 239.7 (1.66%)
KSE100 40,192 Increased By 115.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,248 Increased By 58.2 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt transfers police officers for ‘manhandling’ PTI workers

Recorder Report Updated August 3, 2022 04:55am

LAHORE: The process of transfer and posting of police officers, particularly on lucrative field posts, could not be stopped as the Punjab government on Monday removed two more senior officers for allegedly manhandling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters during ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ a couple of months ago.

According to a notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), Lahore Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Sohail Chaudhry has been removed from his post and directed to report to the department. Moreover, AIG Special Branch Usman Anwar has also been removed from his post and his services have been placed at the disposal of Centre.

Sharing the transfer order of DIG Lahore Sohail Chaudhry on his official twitter account, PTI senior leader Dr Shahbaz Gill said now the accountability of those police officers who disrespected the dignity of women during the Azadi March, tortured children and lawyers will be done. “This is the first step. The law will take its course. Khan hasn’t forgotten 25th May,” he wrote, referring to PTI chairman Imran Khan.

It is worthy to mention that the PTI had been asserting that after coming into power in Punjab, it will make efforts to withdraw politically motivated cases filed against their party leaders during the Azadi March towards Islamabad on May 25 and take action against policemen involved in torturing the participants.

In this regard, the PTI on an order of Imran Khan on Sunday had formed an “anti-victimization committee” to analyze digital data of the police department besides determining the role of police officers who took law into their hands.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the anti-victimization committee held under the chairmanship of Shafqat Mahmood and attended by Dr Yasmin Rashid, Raja Basharat and others. The meeting reviewed the cases lodged with regard to the May 25th incidents and decided to collect data of policemen who were posted on the day. It was decided to take action against cops who acted beyond their duty.

The committee also requested the Punjab government to withdraw cases lodged to “victimize” party leaders besides also withdrawing orders to arrest the PTI leaders.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Shafqat Mahmood said the PTI activists want immediate action against the cops who acted beyond their duty. “We have all the records and footages and a meeting will be held on Tuesday to further deliberate upon the matter,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shafqat Mahmood Dr Shahbaz Gill Punjab government PTI leaders Sohail Chaudhry Haqeeqi Azadi March

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab govt transfers police officers for ‘manhandling’ PTI workers

July exports down 24pc to $2.219bn MoM

Over Rs129bn PHL loans: MoF asks PD to engage lenders for rescheduling

Business entities incorporated abroad: SBP introduces two separate categories of forex, PKR accounts

Plea seeking FCA mechanism review rejected by Nepra

Miftah meets small traders: Govt likely to review ‘fixed tax’ imposition decision

IMF official says country has met final pre-requisite

PTI accepted ‘illegal’ donations: ECP

PTI to challenge verdict

All six aboard martyred in relief operation

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan

Read more stories