Punjab govt transfers police officers for ‘manhandling’ PTI workers

LAHORE: The process of transfer and posting of police officers, particularly on lucrative field posts, could not be stopped as the Punjab government on Monday removed two more senior officers for allegedly manhandling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters during ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ a couple of months ago.

According to a notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), Lahore Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Sohail Chaudhry has been removed from his post and directed to report to the department. Moreover, AIG Special Branch Usman Anwar has also been removed from his post and his services have been placed at the disposal of Centre.

Sharing the transfer order of DIG Lahore Sohail Chaudhry on his official twitter account, PTI senior leader Dr Shahbaz Gill said now the accountability of those police officers who disrespected the dignity of women during the Azadi March, tortured children and lawyers will be done. “This is the first step. The law will take its course. Khan hasn’t forgotten 25th May,” he wrote, referring to PTI chairman Imran Khan.

It is worthy to mention that the PTI had been asserting that after coming into power in Punjab, it will make efforts to withdraw politically motivated cases filed against their party leaders during the Azadi March towards Islamabad on May 25 and take action against policemen involved in torturing the participants.

In this regard, the PTI on an order of Imran Khan on Sunday had formed an “anti-victimization committee” to analyze digital data of the police department besides determining the role of police officers who took law into their hands.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the anti-victimization committee held under the chairmanship of Shafqat Mahmood and attended by Dr Yasmin Rashid, Raja Basharat and others. The meeting reviewed the cases lodged with regard to the May 25th incidents and decided to collect data of policemen who were posted on the day. It was decided to take action against cops who acted beyond their duty.

The committee also requested the Punjab government to withdraw cases lodged to “victimize” party leaders besides also withdrawing orders to arrest the PTI leaders.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Shafqat Mahmood said the PTI activists want immediate action against the cops who acted beyond their duty. “We have all the records and footages and a meeting will be held on Tuesday to further deliberate upon the matter,” he added.

