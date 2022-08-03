AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
EFERT 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.04%)
EPCL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.82%)
FCCL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.52%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.87%)
GTECH 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.26%)
OGDC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.36%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.5%)
TELE 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.8%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
TRG 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.75%)
UNITY 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.78%)
WAVES 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,978 Increased By 24.4 (0.62%)
BR30 14,713 Increased By 239.7 (1.66%)
KSE100 40,192 Increased By 115.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,248 Increased By 58.2 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Murad wants Karachi hospital reopened within 15 days

Recorder Report Updated August 3, 2022 04:55am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the health department to make the closed Children Hospital North Karachi operational within 15 days and said he was ready to pay its liabilities.

“People of North Karachi cannot be denied the services of their health facility for the issues between the private partner and the government therefore the hospital must be started immediately for the larger interest of the area.”

This he said while presiding over the 37th meeting of PPP Policy Board at CM House. The meeting was attended by Minister health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister LG Nasir Shah, Advisor law Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant to CM Syed Qasim Naveed, MPA Ghualm Qadir Chandio, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, VC NED University, SMBR Baqaullah Unar, Secretary LG Najam Shah and others.

Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho told the Chief Minister that the Health Department had executed a management contract with Poverty Eradication Initiative (PEI) in Sep 2016 for a period of 10 years. But, the private partner closed the hospital in December 2021 and PEI filed a suit before Sindh High Court on September 22, 2020. Since, the hospital was un-operational.

Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput told the Chief Minister that he had held a meeting on the issues of the hospital in which Rs616 million liabilities were worked out. He added that Rs425 million were required to make the hospital operational.

The Chief Minister said that he was ready to release the funds immediately but the hospital must be made functional within the next 15 days. “It must be one of the best hospitals in the city,” he said categorically.

Murad Ali Shah directed the health department to ensure the audit of the hospital right from its start in 2016. The policy board approved the proposal.

5 MGD Desalination plant: The PPP policy board was told that in order to meet water requirements, the government has decided to install two Seawater Desalination plants, each one of 5 MGD, one at Ibrahim Hyderi and other at Native Jetty or somewhere near Kemari.

Local govt Nasir Shah said that his department has hired a consultant to feasibility study and transaction advisory service. He added that the desalination technology has been selected for the plant.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Syed Murad Ali Shah Murtaza Wahab Sohail Rajput

Comments

1000 characters

Murad wants Karachi hospital reopened within 15 days

July exports down 24pc to $2.219bn MoM

Over Rs129bn PHL loans: MoF asks PD to engage lenders for rescheduling

Business entities incorporated abroad: SBP introduces two separate categories of forex, PKR accounts

Plea seeking FCA mechanism review rejected by Nepra

Miftah meets small traders: Govt likely to review ‘fixed tax’ imposition decision

IMF official says country has met final pre-requisite

PTI accepted ‘illegal’ donations: ECP

PTI to challenge verdict

All six aboard martyred in relief operation

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan

Read more stories