Names of PTI leaders on ECL likely

ISLAMABAD: The government has reportedly decided to place the names of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on the Exit Control List (ECL) following the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s decision in the prohibited funding case against the party.

Sources said that the government’s decision to bar the PTI leaders involved in the case from going abroad was taken in the wake the ECP’s decision.

The Ministry of Interior will place the proposal before the federal cabinet in its next meeting for taking approval of putting the names of the PTI leaders on the no-fly list, they said.

