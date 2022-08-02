PMD predicts another spell of rains in Sindh from August 5

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast more rain for Sindh, including Karachi, from August 5 (Friday) to August 9 (Tuesday).

The Met Office said in a statement that moderate monsoon currents are expected to enter eastern Sindh, on the evening of August 4.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain and thunderstorms with moderate to heavy precipitation would occur in the districts of Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad.

Meanwhile, rains in Karachi were predicted from August 6 to August 9.

“During this period, the temperature in the city will range between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius, and the humidity will remain below 80 percent,” the weather department said.

Weather emergency declared in Karachi

Westerly and southwesterly winds were also expected to blow in the city.

In its updated forecast, the Met Office warned that heavy rainfall could cause flooding in low-lying regions of Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro, and Kambar Shahdadkot districts.

It also instructed the authorities to take all precautions necessary in case of an emergency.

Monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across the country killing hundreds of people. At least 312 people died since June as a result of the monsoon rains, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said last week.

In Karachi, at least three people were electrocuted Monday by power lines that fell into flooded streets — a regular cause of death in the city during the monsoon.

The heavy downpour also disrupted flights and train operations in the megacity of 15 million.