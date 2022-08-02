AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.39%)
Pakistan

PDM reschedules meeting

Recorder Report Updated August 2, 2022 05:36am

ISLAMABAD: The two-day joint meeting of the party heads under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the ruling coalition parties which was scheduled to start today (Tuesday) has been rescheduled for Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the prevailing political and economic situation of the country.

Sources in the ruling alliance said that the two days meeting was being held in Islamabad and it has been postponed due to the engagement of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the flood-hit areas. Now the meeting will be held on Wednesday and Thursday instead of Tuesday and Wednesday, the sources added.

On the instructions of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif, the government’s economic and energy teams would also attend the meeting. The two teams, according to the sources, would brief the party heads on the state of the economy, energy situation, and future plans.

They said that the PML-N Quaid and former premier Nawaz Sharif has asked the economic team to take future decisions based on the ground realities, as he had also expressed reservations over the hike in petroleum prices.

Besides the parties in the PDM alliance, leaders of the ruling coalition, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), and Awami National Party (ANP) would also attend the meeting.

Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif PDM PMLN MQM P ANP

