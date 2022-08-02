PRC launches relief work in Sindh, Balochistan

KARACHI: Following the heavy monsoon rains, the Sindh branch of the Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) on Monday immediately dispatched relief items to the flood-affected districts of Sindh province and deployed its technical teams to install water purification plants in Balochistan on August 1, 2022.

According to a press release issued by the Media and Communication Department of PRC-Sindh, an emergency meeting was convened at the provincial headquarters of the Pakistan Red Crescent in Karachi on Monday and it was decided to immediately send relief items to the areas affected by heavy rains and floods.

The Provincial Secretary of PRC-Sindh Kanwar Waseem, who presided over the meeting, stated that today a large number of relief items including stoves, hygiene kits for children and women, mosquito nets, kitchen sets, jerry cans, tarpaulin sheets, hurricane lamps, shelter tool kits, blankets, jackets, water filter, shawls, buckets, and so on, are being dispatched to Thatta, Badin, and Dadu where the flood affected people are awaiting relief.

Kanwar Waseem added that PRC-Sindh is sending a technical team of volunteers to the district of Jhal Magsi to help the Balochistan Red Crescent to install a water purification plant, which will provide the flood-affected people with thousands of litres of clean drinking water every day.