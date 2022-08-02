AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.39%)
ANL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.22%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.4%)
EPCL 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.64%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
GGL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GTECH 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.92%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.74%)
MLCF 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.39%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
TPLP 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
TREET 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.79%)
TRG 91.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.75%)
UNITY 18.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
WAVES 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 3,954 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.42%)
BR30 14,473 Decreased By -146 (-1%)
KSE100 40,076 Decreased By -74.4 (-0.19%)
KSE30 15,190 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.28%)
Wheat, corn down as first grain shipment leaves Ukraine

Reuters Updated August 2, 2022 07:24am

CHICAGO: US corn and wheat futures fell on Monday as the first grains ship left a Ukrainian port using a newly agreed safe shipping channel, raising hopes Ukraine’s sea-borne cereals exports can resume on a large scale after being blocked by war.

Soybean futures tumbled about 4% on profit-taking at the start of a new month, and after the benchmark November contract surged nearly 12% last week. Broad weakness in commodities, including crude oil, hung over the markets, tied to recession fears.

In China, the world’s top soy buyer, factory growth slowed in July, data showed, despite some easing of the strict domestic COVID-19 curbs in the second quarter.

As of 1:08 p.m. CDT (1808 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were down 66-1/2 cents at $14.02 per bushel. December corn was down 12-1/2 cents at $6.07-1/2 a bushel and CBOT September wheat was down 10-1/2 cents at $7.97-1/4.

Soybean futures sometimes follow trends in crude oil due to soyoil’s use in biodiesel, and corn is the main US feedstock for ethanol.

Traders continue to monitor crop weather in the Midwest, where the US corn and soybean crops continue to develop.

wheat prices soybean prices US corn prices Ukrainian grain shipments cereals exports

