EU envoy calls on Hina

ISLAMABAD: European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Riina Kionka on Monday called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and exchanged views on the wide-ranging relations between Pakistan and the EU as envisioned in the Strategic Engagement Plan.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the minister of state for foreign affairs received the EU ambassador.

In conversation with the EU envoy, the Minister of State underscored the importance of Pakistan-EU wide ranging relations, as envisioned in their Strategic Engagement Plan.

“We look forward to further enhancing mutual cooperation in all areas, especially trade, GSP+, climate change, migration and mobility,” Khar said while speaking to Ambassador Kionka.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022