AGL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
ANL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
AVN 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
EFERT 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.89%)
EPCL 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.9%)
FCCL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
FLYNG 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
GGGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
GTECH 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
OGDC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.56%)
PAEL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PRL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.85%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.51%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
TPL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.17%)
TREET 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.25%)
TRG 93.20 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
UNITY 18.77 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
WAVES 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 3,983 Increased By 12.8 (0.32%)
BR30 14,591 Decreased By -28.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 40,319 Increased By 168.5 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,295 Increased By 62.4 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

First shipment of Ukrainian grain has left Odessa: Turkey

AFP Updated August 1, 2022 12:20pm

ANKARA: The first shipment of Ukrainian grain left the port of Odessa on Monday under a deal aimed at relieving a global food crisis following Russia’s invasion of its neighbour, the Turkish defence ministry said.

“The ship Razoni has left the port of Odessa bound for Tripoli in Lebanon. It is expected in Istanbul on August 2. It will then continue its journey after it has been inspected in Istanbul,” the ministry said.

The vessel was carrying 26,000 tonnes of corn, according to Ukraine’s infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

It was expected to reach the mouth of the Bosphorus on Tuesday at around midday, according to Yoruk Isik, an expert on ship movements on the Bosphorus Strait and in the region.

Other convoys would follow, respecting the maritime corridor and the agreed formalities in line with the agreement reached with Russia on July 22, Turkey said.

Built in 1996 and measuring 186 metres (610 feet) in length and 25 metres in width, the Razoni, which is flying under the Sierra Leone flag, has capacity of 30,000 tonnes.

Turkey says first grain cargo could leave Ukraine port Monday

On July 22, Ukraine and Russia signed a landmark deal with Turkey and the United Nations aimed at easing a global food crisis caused by blocked Black Sea grain deliveries.

Turkey formally opened a special joint coordination centre in Istanbul last Wednesday to oversee the exports. The centre is being staffed by civilian and military officials from the two warring parties and delegates from Turkey and the UN.

Their primary assignment involves monitoring the safe passage of Ukrainian grain ships along established routes and overseeing their inspection for banned weapons on the way into and out of the Black Sea.

The blockage of deliveries from two of the world’s biggest grain exporters has contributed to a spike in prices that has made food imports prohibitively expensive for some of the world’s poorest countries.

UN estimates say nearly 50 million people began to face “acute hunger” around the world as a direct consequence of the war.

Wheat prices fell sharply hours after the grain deal was signed.

Turkey Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Odessa Ukraine grain deal

Comments

1000 characters

First shipment of Ukrainian grain has left Odessa: Turkey

Petrol price cut by Rs3.05, diesel’s increased by Rs8.95

MoF, SBP highlight economic challenges

Rs20bn supplementary grant for PSO approved by ECC

Port Qasim coal-fired power plant: Chinese propose use of RMB

Pakistan’s fintech OneLoad secures $11mn in funding: Systems Limited

Pak Suzuki increases car prices by up to Rs661,000

Asia posts biggest 6-month drop in FX reserves since 2015-16

July collection up by Rs15bn

NJHP rehabilitation: Govt likely to set aside PPRA rules

Sindh CM approves two new desalination plants

Read more stories