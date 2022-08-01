Plots in Green Enclave-I: Ministry reserves 2pc quota for employees of 9 bodies

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Housing and Works (MoHW) has reserved two percent quota of the total number of plots of each category for employees of nine constitutional bodies in Green Enclave-I, Bara Kahu Housing scheme Islamabad.

Around eight plots have been reserved in category-I, 12 plots in category-II, 15 plots in category-III, 17 plots of category-IV and 15 plots of category-V were reserved for the employees of constitutional bodies, a ministry’s official told APP.

About the Sky Garden scheme, he said the revised layout plan of housing was under process for approval. However, as per tentative plot position in Sky Garden Housing scheme, the two percent quota was also reserved for the employees of constitutional bodies.

The official said that around 22 plots of different categories were reserved in the Sky Garden scheme under 2 percent quota for the employees of constitutional bodies.

The list of members in waiting list (who deposited down payment and whose cases were likely to mature for allotment) is subject to verification of service particulars from their department including their Regular appointment in BPS as on date of membership etc, he added.

He said the number of applicants who were in waiting list registered under Phase-I against quota of constitutional bodies in Green Enclave-I, Bara Kahu Housing Scheme and Sky Garden Housing Scheme are as under.

To a question, he said the project of the FGEHA Lifestyle Residency, EHFPRO G-13 was likely to be completed by December 2022 depending on the availability of funds.

The project was expected to be completed by the end of the year 2020, however, due to multiple reasons such as the COVID-19 pandemic, increase in prices of construction materials as a whole, and steel, in particular, the desired targets could not be achieved, he said.

He said the project was launched in July 2016 and the construction work on the project formally started in September 2017. As result, the original financial plan of completing the project on recovering 83 percent tentative costs from the members became nonviable.

Therefore, he said, the EHFPRO Board of Directors decided to split the remaining 17 percent into four installments. Out of these four installments, two percent was projected to be recovered at the time of handing over of possession of apartments, while three installments of five percent of cost staggered on a quarterly basis.