Rain lashes isolated parts of twin cities

ISLAMABAD: Rain-wind/thundershower lashed different parts of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Sunday due to the penetration of monsoon currents in the upper and central parts of the country. The rain from moderate to heavy intensity started in the afternoon after 4:00 pm and continued with gaps in isolated parts of the cities till evening. The met office has forecast more rain-wind/ thundershower for Kashmir, upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Northeastern Punjab.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding and flash flooding in local Nullahs of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Kasur, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Swat, Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Bajaur, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Bannu, Tank during the period. Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.

During the last 24 hours, Rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Punjab, Balochistan, Islamabad, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Lower Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Okara 96mm, Sahiwal 47, Mangala 44, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 40, Shamshabad 11), Islamabad (Airport 36, Bokra 34, Syedpur 32, City 27, Golra 22) Jhelum 34, Narowal 29, Gujranwala 26, Mandi Bahawaldin 25, Toba Tek Singh 24, Jhang 23, Lahore (Lakshmi Chowk 23, Tajpura 20, Shahi Qila 17, Farrukhabad 15, Mughalpura 14, City 11, Jail Road, Appar Mall, Gulshan 08, Johar Town 04, Nishtar Town , Chowk Nakhuda, Gulberg, Sumanabad 03), Sialkot (City 22, Airport 13), Hafizabad 22, Kasur 16, Khanewal 10, Noorpur Thal, 09, Kasur 07, Jhelum 05, Gujarat, Murree, Faisalabad 03, Bahawalnagar 02, DG Khan 01, Balochistan: Zhob 45, Lasbela 16, Sibbi 12, Barkhan 3, Gwadar 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 64, City 53), Garhi Dupatta 26, Kotli 21, Rawalkot 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 17, Chirat 08, Mardan 05, Bannu 03, Drosh 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bunji 07, Bagrote, Gilgit 3, Gupis, Skardu, Babusar 02, Sindh: Mohenjodaro 03, Chhor and Larkana 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dalbandin, Nokkundi 42C and Shaheed Benazirabad 41 C.