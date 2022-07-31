AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Qatar outperforms Gulf bourses on oil price rise, corporate earnings

Reuters Updated July 31, 2022 07:12pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday, with the Qatari index outperforming the region as it drew support from rising oil prices and strong corporate earnings.

Crude prices, a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, rose more than $2 a barrel to settle at $110.01 a barrel on Friday ahead of the coming week’s OPEC+ meeting.

Sources say it will consider leaving output unchanged.

In Qatar, the index advanced 1.9%, with Qatar Islamic Bank rising 2.4% and Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan closing 3.9% higher.

Among other gainers, Mekdam Holding jumped 3.6%, after reporting a rise in first-half profit.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index added 0.4%, led by a 3.6% gain in petrochemical firm Yansab.

Oil prices, solid earnings boost major Gulf markets; Abu Dhabi retreats

The kingdom’s gross domestic product rose by 11.8% in the second quarter compared with the same period in 2021, initial government estimates found on Sunday, as the world’s top oil exporter benefits from higher energy prices.

Growth was largely driven by a 23.1% increase in oil activities, the General Authority for Statistics said, while non-oil activities expanded 5.4%.

Beyond the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index finished 1% higher, with Commercial International Bank climbing 1.2%.

Egypt’s M2 money supply rose by 23.4% year-on-year in June, data from the central bank showed on Sunday.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.4% to 12,199

QATAR gained 1.9% to 13,370

EGYPT was up 1% to 9,467

BAHRAIN eased 0.7% to 1,467

OMAN rose 0.8% to 3,697

