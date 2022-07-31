AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM Punjab announces Rs800,000 compensation for families of flood victims

  • The chief minister says people affected by floods will not be left alone
BR Web Desk Updated July 31, 2022 07:01pm

Families of flood victims in Punjab would get Rs800,000 worth of financial assistance, chief minister Pervaiz Elahi announced on Sunday, Aaj News reported.

“Compensation amount for damaged houses, crops, and livestock will be given to the people after taking estimation,” the chief minister said while presiding over a meeting in Lahore to assess the relief measures in areas impacted by flash floods.

Heavy rains have battered the most populated province of the country, with Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, and Mianwali cities of Punjab being adversely affected.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in the province.

“Overall, a tendency for above normal precipitation is predicted over most parts of the country,” said the PMD outlook for August.

The newly-sworn in chief minister directed officials to ensure speedy construction of roads in the affected areas and the setting up of medical campuses in the flood-affected areas. He also issued directives for vaccination against epidemic diseases.

“People affected by flash floods will not be left alone. I will soon visit the flood-affected areas,” he said and stressed the need for expediting the relief work.

Pervaiz ordered officials to start work on a war footing for the restoration and construction of roads.

Over 60 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Punjab, the national data said. The situation in Balochistan is even more alarming where at least 127 people have died in rains and floods since June 1.

Some of those deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

The PDMA said heavy rainfall and flash floods also caused damage to 13,320 houses, while relief operations were underway in all affected parts of Balochistan.

The RCD Highway, which connects Quetta to Karachi, remained unavailable for traffic for the seventh consecutive day due to flooding.

The National Highway officials said they were working on an alternative route. However, it was not ready yet.

Likewise, traffic is still suspended at the M8 motorway of Khuzdar due to damage caused by rains. The district administration said repair works were underway, according to a statement issued.

Relief activities are also underway in Naushki, Jhal Magsi, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Chaman, and Muslim Bagh.

Pervaiz Elahi flood hit areas of Balochistan Punjab flood victims

Comments

1000 characters

CM Punjab announces Rs800,000 compensation for families of flood victims

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes parts of Balochistan

Turkey says first grain cargo could leave Ukraine port Monday

Saudi GDP grows 11.8% year/year in Q2

One dead in clashes between Taliban, Iran border forces: Afghan police official

Sri Lanka president seeks unity government to save economy

Crypto clients beg for their cash back after lender's crash

Biden again tests positive for COVID, says he feels fine

Lebanese face long ‘insulting’ queues to buy bread

FY22 exports to US grow 35pc to $9bn YoY: Envoy

Read more stories