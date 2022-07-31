CM Punjab announces Rs800,000 compensation for families of flood victims

Families of flood victims in Punjab would get Rs800,000 worth of financial assistance, chief minister Pervaiz Elahi announced on Sunday, Aaj News reported.

“Compensation amount for damaged houses, crops, and livestock will be given to the people after taking estimation,” the chief minister said while presiding over a meeting in Lahore to assess the relief measures in areas impacted by flash floods.

Heavy rains have battered the most populated province of the country, with Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, and Mianwali cities of Punjab being adversely affected.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in the province.

“Overall, a tendency for above normal precipitation is predicted over most parts of the country,” said the PMD outlook for August.

The newly-sworn in chief minister directed officials to ensure speedy construction of roads in the affected areas and the setting up of medical campuses in the flood-affected areas. He also issued directives for vaccination against epidemic diseases.

“People affected by flash floods will not be left alone. I will soon visit the flood-affected areas,” he said and stressed the need for expediting the relief work.

Pervaiz ordered officials to start work on a war footing for the restoration and construction of roads.

Over 60 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Punjab, the national data said. The situation in Balochistan is even more alarming where at least 127 people have died in rains and floods since June 1.

Some of those deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

The PDMA said heavy rainfall and flash floods also caused damage to 13,320 houses, while relief operations were underway in all affected parts of Balochistan.

The RCD Highway, which connects Quetta to Karachi, remained unavailable for traffic for the seventh consecutive day due to flooding.

The National Highway officials said they were working on an alternative route. However, it was not ready yet.

Likewise, traffic is still suspended at the M8 motorway of Khuzdar due to damage caused by rains. The district administration said repair works were underway, according to a statement issued.

Relief activities are also underway in Naushki, Jhal Magsi, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Chaman, and Muslim Bagh.