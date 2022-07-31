AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Reuters Updated July 31, 2022 01:36pm

Russia said it had invited United Nations and Red Cross experts to probe the deaths of dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Moscow-backed separatists.

Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations over a missile strike or explosion early on Friday that appeared to have killed dozens of prisoners in the front-line town of Olenivka in eastern Donetsk.

Ukraine says scores of Russians killed in southern fighting

Fighting

  • A senior official in Russian-annexed Crimea accused Ukraine of carrying out a drone attack ahead of planned celebrations to mark Russia’s Navy Day, injuring five and forcing the cancellation of festivities. “An unidentified object flew into the courtyard of the fleet’s headquarters,” Mikhail Razvozhayev, governor of Sevastopol, home to Russia’s Black Sea fleet, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. The Ukrainian defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • The mayor of the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych said Mykolaiv had been hit by heavy Russian strikes overnight, with two people confirmed killed and three wounded. Senkevych wrote earlier on Telegram that the Mykolaiv strikes were “probably the most powerful of the entire time (of the war)”.

  • The southern city of Nikopol also came under heavy attack, the governor of Dnipropetrovsk, Valentyn Reznichenko, wrote on Telegram. He said up to 50 Grad rockets hit residential areas in Nikopol on Sunday morning, wounding one man and damaging homes and gas and water pipes.

  • Ukraine’s government has decided on a mandatory evacuation of people in the eastern Donetsk region, scene of fierce fighting with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. He also said the hundreds of thousands of people still in combat zones in the larger Donbas region needed to leave.

Economy

Zelenskiy said the country’s harvest could be half its usual amount this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Quote

“The more people leave the Donetsk region now, the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill,” Zelenskiy said in a televised address late on Saturday.

UNITED NATIONS Moscow Red Cross Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

FY22 exports to US grow 35pc to $9bn YoY: Envoy

Four big political parties hired firms in US for fundraising

Saudi GDP grows 11.8% year/year in Q2

Sri Lanka president seeks unity government to save economy

Russia tops list of nations granting tax exemptions to citizens

3QFY22: Discos’ tariff up by Re0.51/unit

Lebanese face long ‘insulting’ queues to buy bread

Bin Laden family donated £1mn to Prince Charles charity: report

Hydroelectric energy: Wapda’s financial woes worsen as invoices by CPPA-G halved

Dollar’s value to be below Rs200 after IMF deal: Ahsan

Read more stories