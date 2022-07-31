Urban flooding hits businesses: FBR, SRB urged to give relief in taxes to traders

KARACHI: Ateeq ur Rehman (financial analyst) has urged the FBR, SRB to give relief in taxes to the traders who are suffering a lot by urban flooding in which their possessions, storage goods, inventory ruined due to penetration of water into their shops, warehouse, basement, and factories.

The employees of different organisations, mills and factories should be given special discounts on their petrol and electric consumption as they are the main affectees consequently it has become impossible for them to properly meet the ends. People urgently need to be evacuated and also need food on priority basis, said Ateeq ur Rehman

Not only the government but civic and public bodies, multinationals, and corporate, philanthropist, NGOs and people with big salaries, benefits and privileges should come forward to help the rain victims out of their big wallets and bank balances.

He added that as a gesture of community services to repair our roads, underpasses, link roads and bridges we should work on our own and shall be dismayed by reliance on government and other bodies.

This will not only eliminate corruption, bribery, malpractice, negligence, etc but encourage best practices and results.

For repairing roads, associations, industries, factories, chambers should come forward and get relief from tax authorities.

