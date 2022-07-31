AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Urban flooding hits businesses: FBR, SRB urged to give relief in taxes to traders

Recorder Report Updated July 31, 2022 05:39am

KARACHI: Ateeq ur Rehman (financial analyst) has urged the FBR, SRB to give relief in taxes to the traders who are suffering a lot by urban flooding in which their possessions, storage goods, inventory ruined due to penetration of water into their shops, warehouse, basement, and factories.

The employees of different organisations, mills and factories should be given special discounts on their petrol and electric consumption as they are the main affectees consequently it has become impossible for them to properly meet the ends. People urgently need to be evacuated and also need food on priority basis, said Ateeq ur Rehman

Not only the government but civic and public bodies, multinationals, and corporate, philanthropist, NGOs and people with big salaries, benefits and privileges should come forward to help the rain victims out of their big wallets and bank balances.

He added that as a gesture of community services to repair our roads, underpasses, link roads and bridges we should work on our own and shall be dismayed by reliance on government and other bodies.

This will not only eliminate corruption, bribery, malpractice, negligence, etc but encourage best practices and results.

For repairing roads, associations, industries, factories, chambers should come forward and get relief from tax authorities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Taxes traders FBR businesses Ateeq Ur Rehman SRB financial analyst

Comments

1000 characters

Urban flooding hits businesses: FBR, SRB urged to give relief in taxes to traders

Russia tops list of nations granting tax exemptions to citizens

3QFY22: Discos’ tariff up by Re0.51/unit

Hydroelectric energy: Wapda’s financial woes worsen as invoices by CPPA-G halved

Cabinet approves hike in petroleum dealers’ margin

PTI says mulling filing reference against CEC

Four big political parties hired firms in US for fundraising

PPP terms reference move ‘blackmail’

Marriyum steps up criticism of PTI chairman

PM visits rain-hit Jacobabad, Jhal Magsi

Poor quality of services: CMOs pay only 16pc of total penalty

Read more stories