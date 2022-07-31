Islamabad: 20 mobile phones snatched, 38 vehicles taken away

ISLAMABAD: Mobile phones snatching at gunpoint and car lifting incidents have surged in the metropolis during the last week, as armed persons snatched or stole 20 mobile phones and auto thieves stole or snatched 38 vehicles from various parts of the city.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered three cases of murder, four cases of robbery, and 11 cases of snatching at gunpoint.

The persons killed during the last week including Al Hussain, Ahsan Ali, and Imtiaz Hussain. Robbers also injured women, Nighat Perveen at Koral Bridge and snatched cash and valuable from her during the last week.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Industrial Area, Koral, and Aabpara police stations. Auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 38 vehicles including 29 motorbikes and nine cars.

The 29 motorbikes stolen in the city bore registration numbers, BQM-468 of Romail Mushtaq, HZK-5419 of Zahid Ahmed, a bike of Liaqat, AMR-146 of Syed Turab Ali, ZR-792 of Hafiz Muhammad, EL -064 of Muhammad Nizakat, bike of Adnan, SLL-5768 of Imtiaz Ahmed, SGL-7078 of Ahmed Bilal Bader, BVM-51 of Arshad Ali, bike of Muhammd Imran, RIO-6749 of Aamad Hussain, and lifted bike BHN-957 of Khalid.

The carjackers also lifted a bike of Hammad Ibrar, ADQ-440 of Waseem Anwer, AGE-1365 of Shahbaz Ahmed, AHW-3950 of Waqar Hussain, BCN-529 of Adnan Mehmood, RIO-3820 of Atif Yousaf, lifted a bike APF OF bike ZB-1771 of Noraiz, stole a bike RIR-2103 of Tuqeer Abbas, RIL-6333 of Atif Ali, BGM-450 of Isar Ahmed, RIM-524 of Mushtaq Ahmed, AUL-521 of Niyaz, a bike of Shoiab Rana, stole a bike BKM-635 of Waqas Ahmed, GTN-2754 of Asif, and NHI-6197 of Abdur Razaq.

The nine cars stolen by auto thieves bore registration numbers, LWP-3431 of Syed Basharat Hussain Shah, RLB-4046 of Muhammad Wali, IDN-760 of Syed Azeem Hussain Shah, AKH-394 of Humayun Sajjad, car IDC-609 of Gulam Mustafa, HH-370 of Asfaq Ali, LEA-638 of Ghayur Abbas, IDL-5072 of Ghulam Mursaleen, KD-536 of Muhammad Nawas, and LRS-1478 of Muhammad Amir Bilal.

During the last week, six cases of auto theft, and four cases of mobile snatching were reported to Industrial Area police station. Armed men snatched mobile and cash from Abdullah, mobile and cash from Muhammad Yashir, cellphone from Aamir, and mobile and cash from Yaeer Ali in different areas.

Similarly, Koral police station registered two cases of snatching at gunpoint, two mobile snatching, and five cases of auto theft. Two armed persons snatched mobile phone from Ubaid ullah, another three unidentified persons snatched from Ijaz Khan. During another incident, unidentified robbers snatched mobile and cash from Muhammad Rizwan.

In the same period, Ramna police station registered five cases of auto theft, two cases of mobile snatching and one case of snatching cash at gunpoint. Two armed persons snatched a mobile phone, cash and card from Dilwar Farooq. An unidentified man stole gun, purse, cash and card of a security guard, Altaf Hussain.

