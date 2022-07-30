AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
Govt to ramp up surveillance to ensure security during Muharram

  • Interior minister says special security teams will provide foolproof security to processions and majalis
BR Web Desk Updated July 30, 2022 01:33pm

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced on Saturday the formation of a control room for surveillance to ensure foolproof security in the month of Muharram.

“It has been decided to establish a control room for surveillance in the month of Muharram-ul-Haram,” he tweeted. “Special security teams will be formed to provide foolproof security to the processions and majalis.”

First Muharram tomorrow

Moreover, online platforms will be strictly monitored to curb religious hatred, he said.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Friday could not sight the Muharram-ul-Haram moon, which will mark the beginning of the new Islamic year, 1444 AH.

This means that Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on August 9 and the first of Muharram will be Sunday.

Muharram security plan finalized: 194,086 police officers to be deployed across Punjab

In Punjab, as many as 9,292 mourning processions and 37,223 Majalis will be held in all the districts during the month of Muharram and the Punjab police will deploy 194,086 police officers and volunteers for security duties.

ICT police vow to ensure foolproof security during Muharram

This was told to the Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar during a high-level meeting held at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Friday to review security arrangements for the month of Muharram.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the Islamabad police said it has “decided to enhance vigilance and patrolling in the various areas to avert any untoward incident”.

