AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

FO confirms COAS-US Deputy Secretary of State contact

Recorder Report Updated July 30, 2022 03:39am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Friday confirmed a telephonic contact between Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the US Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman, but expressed the inability to share the content of the discussion.

Responding to a question during the weekly media briefing about the Chief of Army Staff’s telephonic conversation with the US Deputy Secretary of State and the reported discussion on the release of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) tranche and possible US support in this regard, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the conversation did take place.

Miftah says he expects IMF Board approval in August

“Well I understand conversation has taken place, but at this stage, I am not in direct knowledge of the content of this discussion,” he stated, adding the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) would be able to comment on it.

Earlier, media reports claimed that the army chief, during his telephone conversation with the US Deputy Secretary of State, urged Washington to help in securing an early release of $1.2 billion IMF tranche that Pakistan is due to receive under a resumed loan programme.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Foreign Office Qamar Javed Bajwa IMF ISPR Asim Iftikhar

Comments

1000 characters

FO confirms COAS-US Deputy Secretary of State contact

COAS urges US to help secure early release of IMF funds?

POL products’ prices: OMCs estimate up to Rs28.44/litre hike

Guddu plant fire: PM directs PD to hire int’l consultant for investigation

EU envoy, minister discuss GSP Plus scheme

Country on the brink of collapse: APTMA

US remains engaged with ‘range of stakeholders’: official

India launches first global bullion exchange

PPIB MD’s contract may be extended by three months

Property, stocks, shares etc: SECP-registered valuers to conduct valuation

Read more stories