Punjab CM asked to close cases against PTI workers

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Shafqat Mehmood has said that a committee has been formed to probe the atrocities committed against the PTI workers and supporters on May 25.

While addressing a press conference on Friday, he disclosed that the meeting requested the Punjab Chief Minister to close the cases against the PTI workers and supporters related to May 25 and the Azadi March.

“Moreover, the detention order should also withdrawn against them; legal action will be taken against the public servants who misused their powers. It is illegal to break into common men’s houses and assault them,” he added.

“The Committee will meet again on Tuesday or Wednesday,” he said, adding that they have all the footage and records regarding atrocities committed against them.

“The government employees should not follow illegal orders. Our worker Faisal Shaheed was killed after he was thrown off a bridge,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022