Jul 29, 2022
World

Explosion inside Kabul cricket stadium injures four

Reuters Updated July 29, 2022 07:26pm

KABUL: An explosion went off inside Kabul’s main cricket stadium during a domestic league match on Friday, injuring four people, an official of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said.

“The match was going on between two teams in Shpageza League, and during the match a blast happened; four civilians in the crowd have been injured,” the Chief Executive of ACB, Nassib Khan, said in a statement.

China to resume visa issuance to Afghans, exempt Afghan imports from tax

ACB staff and players were safe, he added.

