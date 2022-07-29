AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hermes says profits up in first half

AFP Updated July 29, 2022 05:52pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: Hermes, the French maker of luxury fashionwear, said Friday that profits rose sharply in the first six months, driven by strong sales in all geographic regions.

Hermes said in a statement that net profit advanced by 40 percent to 1.64 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in the period from January to June.

Revenues were up 29 percent at 5.475 billion euros and the group's operating margin - a key profitability yardstick - reached a record high of 42.1 percent.

"The very dynamic results over the first six months of the year testify to the growth across our 16 business lines and the strong desirability of our objects," said chief executive Axel Dumas.

"In a still unstable context, we are moving forward with confidence."

Hermes Birkin reveals world’s most expensive bag

Hermes said that all the geographical areas posted strong growth in the first half, with its operations in Asia showing particularly resilience, despite the sanitary context in China.

Looking ahead, the group said that "the impacts of the health context are still difficult to assess."

In the medium-term, "despite the economic, geopolitical and monetary uncertainties around the world, we confirm an ambitious goal for revenue growth at constant exchange rates," Hermes said.

China Hermes Axel Dumas

Comments

1000 characters

Hermes says profits up in first half

COAS Bajwa seeks US help for early loan disbursement from IMF: report

People to hear ‘good news’ on election soon, says Sheikh Rashid

Some Asia economies may need rapid rate hikes to cool inflation: IMF

China to resume visa issuance to Afghans, exempt Afghan imports from tax

Bilawal calls for enhanced cooperation with Afghanistan

Govt focused on attracting investment from US: Miftah

Indus Motor Company announces temporary shutdown of plant from Aug 1

Indian rupee touches 3-week high as dollar continues slide

Oil prices pushed up by low chances of OPEC+ supply boost

Saudi prince thanks Macron for ‘warm reception’ in Paris

Read more stories