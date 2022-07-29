AGL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
Govt focused on attracting investment from US: Miftah

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday said the incumbent government remains focused on...
BR Web Desk Published July 29, 2022 | Updated July 29, 2022 03:29pm

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday said the government remains focused on attracting investment from the United States for different sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

The development comes during Miftah's meeting with Donald Blome, Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan, who called on the federal minister at the Finance Division today.

He was accompanied by Aaron Fishman, economic counselor, and Larita Bolden, Treasury Attaché at the US Embassy. Meanwhile, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha and senior officers attended the meeting, read a statement from the Ministry of Finance.

Import ban: Envoy conveys US businesses’ concerns to commerce minister

The meeting comes days after Blome conveyed concerns of US businesses to Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar regarding the import ban on luxury items recently implemented by the Government of Pakistan.

Blome, who presented his credentials to President Arif Alvi earlier this month, was assured that the authorities were working diligently for the resolution of the issues being faced by businesses, including those from the US.

Meanwhile, Miftah welcomed Blome and congratulated him on assuming office. He said Pakistan and the US enjoy long-term, broad-based and multi-dimensional relationships and he reiterated the desire of the government to further deepen bilateral economic, trade and investment ties with the US.

Miftah further highlighted the economic agenda and policies of the incumbent government with an aim to bring about economic and fiscal stability.

“Attracting US foreign investment in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy is the government’s top priority,” said Miftah, adding that the present government is focusing on creating a business-friendly environment for foreign investors.

Blome highlighted that both countries enjoyed good relations and expressed confidence on the policies and programmes of the government. “He extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between both the countries,” read a statement.

Govt focused on attracting investment from US: Miftah

