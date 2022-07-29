AGL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (16.77%)
Punjab PA passes no-confidence motion against deputy speaker

Recorder Report 29 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari after his ties deteriorated with the ruling PTI.

In Thursday’s Assembly session, PTI leader Raja Bisharat submitted a motion of no-confidence against Mazari, which was passed by the majority. The elections for the speaker Punjab Assembly will be held on Friday (today). PTI-led collation has nominated Sibtain Khan as its candidate for Speaker Punjab Assembly while Malik Saif ul Malook Khokar will be the candidate of PML-N and its allied parties.

The session of the Punjab Assembly began under the chairmanship of panel of chairman Nawabzada Waseem Khan Badozai. During the meeting former Law minister Raja Basharat presented a resolution demanding holding the elections of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker on Friday (today) by suspending the rolls. The panel of chairman read out the rules and regulations regarding the election of the Speaker in the House.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

