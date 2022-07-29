Minister urges academics, industrialists to work together for solving country’s problems

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday urged the industry and universities to work together to resolve the country’s issues through focusing on research.

He was speaking at the Admission Expo kicked off at the International Islamic University (IIUI)’s New Campus on the theme “Lifelong Learning Opportunities.”

The federal minister said that people with technical education and technical experience are in demand all over the world.

He said that the government is paying special attention to vocational education and emphasized that universities should start vocational education programs.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said that during the visit to Saudi Arabia, he held discussion on the promotion of mutual educational cooperation. The ongoing cooperation between the International Islamic University and the Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud University of Saudi Arabia was also discussed.

He said “Saudi government is keen to build a grand mosque at IIUI while the authorities of Saudi Arabia have assured cooperation in providing scholarships for Pakistani students.”

The federal minister said “The role of International Islamic University in promoting peace and tolerance is commendable.”

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari said that success lies in the respect of teachers. He said that students are the architects of the future.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari congratulated the administration for the successful organisation of the event and said that the role of the International Islamic University in the promotion of Islam is exemplary.

He opined that he role of universities is pivotal in disseminating Islam’s message of peace.

Speaking on the occasion, Rector International Islamic University Dr Masoom Yasinzai said “This expo is a general invitation to the architects of the future (students) to acquire knowledge.” He said “In the expo, students and parents are being guided about the vision of the university. He also highlighted the university’s recent achievements and role in promoting peace.”

On this occasion, IIUI President Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi appreciated the efforts of the organizers and visited the stalls of each faculty along with the Rector and chief guest.

