CNS lauds multifaceted contributions of PN in maritime domain

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Thursday lauded multifaceted contributions of Pakistan Navy in maritime domain.

The Naval Chief expressed these views while presiding over the Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters here, a Pakistan Navy media release said.

The Naval Chief expressed full confidence over combat readiness of Pakistan Navy and the high morale of its officers and personnel. The CNS lauded multifaceted contributions of Pakistan Navy in maritime domain. He emphasized on strengthening of maritime security and maintaining combat readiness so as to effectively respond to any aggression against Pakistan.

He also appreciated Field Commands for extending all out support to civil administration during ongoing relief operations being conducted in flood affected far-flung areas of Sindh and Coastal areas of Balochistan.

