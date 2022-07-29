State Life opens modern data centre in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: State Life is Pakistan’s largest life and health insurer, which serves more than 140 million Pakistanis and only insurer in Pakistan with AAA rating. As part of its chairman’s broader vision of providing every citizen of the country with the benefits of true social and financial protection, SLIC has launched state-of-the-art data centre and digital services at State Life Tower Islamabad. The ceremony was largely attended by government officials and corporate clients of State Life.

Chief guest of event Federal Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui Federal Secretary Commerce and Chairman State Life Shoaib Javed Hussain inaugurated the data centre in Islamabad and introduced a number of digital initiatives and innovations beside that SLIC launched five unique health protection products for its customer.

“Speaking on the occasion, The minister of commerce expressed that it is heartening to see that State Life is not only enhancing its efficiency and services through digital solutions but also facilitating the most vulnerable of the society to cater for unforeseen circumstances for them and their families through its innovative and best-in-value products.

The core objective remains optimum facilitation for clients who are expected to derive various benefits in a hassle-free environment.

State Life had a record-setting performance in 2021, and I am pleased to note that it is continuing its strong performance in 2022, delivering growth across all lines of business and now across life and health, serving more than 140 million Pakistanis in leadership and vision of dynamic chairman Shoaib Javed Hussain.”

On the occasion, Shoaib Javed Hussain, Chairman SLIC said that “We are excited to announced launching of digital services for policy holders with the aim of ensuring life and financial protection of hardworking Pakistanis; enabling them to further expand their financial horizons with the confidence that they are being protected by SLIC. SLIC remains firm in its resolve to meet the protection and savings needs of Pakistanis across all strata of society through innovative and value-adding solutions.

