KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 28, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,276.64 High: 40,628.67 Low: 39,972.64 Net Change: 304.00 Volume (000): 119,043 Value (000): 7,409,278 Makt Cap (000) 1,595,396,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,949.32 NET CH (-) 147.68 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,751.12 NET CH (+) 15.65 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,397.36 NET CH (+) 144.53 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,376.26 NET CH (+) 55.76 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,799.26 NET CH (+) 50.77 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,457.37 NET CH (+) 113.94 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-July-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022