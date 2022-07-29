Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 28, 2022). ==================================== BR...
29 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 28, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,276.64
High: 40,628.67
Low: 39,972.64
Net Change: 304.00
Volume (000): 119,043
Value (000): 7,409,278
Makt Cap (000) 1,595,396,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,949.32
NET CH (-) 147.68
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,751.12
NET CH (+) 15.65
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,397.36
NET CH (+) 144.53
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,376.26
NET CH (+) 55.76
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,799.26
NET CH (+) 50.77
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,457.37
NET CH (+) 113.94
------------------------------------
As on: 28-July-2022
====================================
