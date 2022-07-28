AGL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (16.77%)
ANL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 76.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.67%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.46%)
EPCL 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.92%)
FCCL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
FLYNG 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
GGGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
GGL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.38%)
GTECH 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.68%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.6%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 30.26 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.8%)
MLCF 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
OGDC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.13%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
PRL 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.53%)
TREET 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (6.84%)
UNITY 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
WAVES 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 3,982 Increased By 39.8 (1.01%)
BR30 14,583 Increased By 96 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,277 Increased By 304 (0.76%)
KSE30 15,303 Increased By 144.9 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St gains on hopes of smaller rate hikes as economy shrinks again

Reuters 28 Jul, 2022

Wall Street's major indexes reversed course to gain in early afternoon trading on Thursday, as a contraction in the U.S. economy for the second straight quarter raised expectations of a less aggressive monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.

Gross domestic product fell at a 0.9% annualized rate in the last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance GDP estimate. A Reuters survey had showed that the growth likely rebounded at a 0.5% annualized rate.

"The Fed will likely interpret this decline in real growth as confirmation to slow down the pace of rate hikes at the upcoming meetings," Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial said.

"Front-loading rate hikes eventually mean smaller hikes in the near future."

Two consecutive quarters of declines in growth are traditionally considered a recession, but the private research group which is the official arbiter of U.S. recessions looks at a broad range of indicators including jobs and spending.

Market participants believe that even if the U.S. economy entered a recession, its effects would be mild.

"While it is certainly on the negative side of the estimates, a 1% decrease is relatively small and supports the idea that any recessionary environment will be mild," said Mike Loewengart, managing director at ETRADE from Morgan Stanley.

Wall Street falls as Walmart warning rattles retail stocks

Markets have been rattled by worries of runaway inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes hurting economic growth, but comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday that he doesn't believe the U.S. is in a recession on account of a stable labor market offered some relief.

Wall Street also carried gains from the previous session when the U.S. central bank raised interest rates as expected and Powell eased some worries about the pace of rate hikes.

At 12:40 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 222.25 points, or 0.69%, at 32,419.84, the S&P 500 was up 28.38 points, or 0.71%, at 4,051.99 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 56.89 points, or 0.47%, at 12,089.31.

Among individual stocks, Meta Platforms Inc fell 5.8% after posting its first-ever quarterly drop in revenue.

Qualcomm Inc fell 4.6% after warning of difficult economic conditions and a slowdown in smartphone demand could hit its mainstay handset chips business.

Shares of Apple Inc were trading flat, while Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) gained 0.3% ahead of their quarterly reports after market close.

Rising interest rates have hammered shares of mega-cap companies whose valuations depend on future cash flow as it gets heavily discounted.

Defensive sectors, including S&P 500 utilities and real estate gained nearly 3% each, indicating a largely risk-off day of trading.

Ford Motor Co gaining 5.5% after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly net income.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.50-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.32-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and 31 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 49 new highs and 83 new lows.

Wall St Morgan Stanley Ford Motor Co Dow Jones Industrial Average Jerome Powell U.S. economy U.S. central bank S&P index

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St gains on hopes of smaller rate hikes as economy shrinks again

Critical level: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves down $754mn, now stand at $8.58bn

The great fall continues: Rupee closes near 240 against US dollar

US economy contracts in second quarter, deepening recession fears

Positivity prevails at PSX, KSE-100 up 0.76%

Judges' appointment to SC: JCP rejects Chief Justice Bandial's nominations

PTI files no-trust motion against deputy speaker Mazari in Punjab Assembly

Pakistan said to buy 186,000 tonnes wheat in tender

Oil rises as risk appetite improves, but recessionary fears loom

Pakistan's DealCart announces it has raised $4.5mn in pre-seed funding

Relief and rescue efforts in Balochistan continue amid monsoon rains

Read more stories