AGL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (10.76%)
ANL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.94%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.25%)
EFERT 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.14%)
EPCL 71.41 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.41%)
FCCL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.85%)
FLYNG 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3%)
GGL 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.58%)
GTECH 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.7%)
HUMNL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.46%)
LOTCHEM 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.85%)
OGDC 80.82 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.03%)
PAEL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.53%)
PIBTL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.79%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
TELE 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
TPL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.4%)
TPLP 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.63%)
TREET 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.09%)
TRG 84.40 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (5.34%)
UNITY 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.17%)
WAVES 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,009 Increased By 66.5 (1.69%)
BR30 14,787 Increased By 300.3 (2.07%)
KSE100 40,475 Increased By 502 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,399 Increased By 240.7 (1.59%)
Ford profits rise on strong Q2 sales, pricing

AFP 28 Jul, 2022

NEW YORK: Ford shares zoomed higher Wednesday as the US auto giant reported increased second-quarter profits on a surge in auto sales that more than offset the hit from higher costs.

The Michigan company had already disclosed a jump in second-quarter US auto sales that bucked the declines reported at other carmakers amid the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

But on Wednesday Ford also confirmed its 2022 profit targets, pointing to continued strong vehicle pricing as dealerships contend with tight product inventories.

Profits for the quarter ending June 30 rose 19 percent to $667 million on a 50 percent surge in revenues to $40.2 billion.

Vehicle demand “is – and is expected to remain – strong,” said Chief Financial Officer John Lawler, while adding that the pricing conditions remained “dynamic.”

Ford said it continued to face cost pressures, with $4 billion in headwinds in 2022 related to higher prices for metals and other commodities.

Ford announces series of deals to accelerate EV push

The company also raised its estimate for “other” inflationary pressures to $3 billion for the year, up $1 billion from the prior forecast. Companies have been contending with broad-based inflation on everything from salaries to shipping.

Shares jumped 6.5 percent to $14.05 in after-hours trading.

Ford

