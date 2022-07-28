Import ban: Envoy conveys US businesses’ concerns to commerce minister

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome Wednesday conveyed concerns of US businesses to Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar regarding ban on imports recently imposed by the government.

According to an official statement, issued by the Ministry of Commerce after the meeting, responding to the concern expressed by Ambassador Blome regarding difficulties faced by businesses due to the import ban on luxury items recently implemented by the Government of Pakistan, Minister for Commerce assured that the ban is temporary in nature and a certain relief has already been granted to some of the shipments.

Blome was assured that the Ministry of Commerce is working diligently for the resolution of the issues being faced by businesses, including those of US.

Minister for Commerce congratulated the Ambassador on assuming his charge in Pakistan and underscored the importance of the decades-long relationship between Pakistan and the US The role played by Pakistan in averting a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, and the efforts undertaken by it to ensure stability of the region were also highlighted.

The Ambassador appreciated the significant growth seen in exports from Pakistan to the US and expressed hope for a deeper and wider bilateral relationship in the fields of trade and investment, digital services, science and technology, education, energy, and climate.

Govt to lift ban on certain imports in coming days: Miftah Ismail

The recently held Pakistan-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) inter-sessional meeting was hailed by both sides as an important development in paving the way for future engagements.

Secretary Commerce informed that subsequent to the TIFA inter-sessional, technical-level discussions have been held by the Ministry of Commerce on various market access issues between both countries.

Minister for Commerce also requested for early revival of US GSP Scheme which will further provide market access to Pakistani exporters.

Regional connectivity also came under discussion as Secretary Commerce highlighted the steps taken by Pakistan to further connectivity within the region, especially with the Central Asian Republics (CARs), most recently with the signing of Transit Trade Agreement between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Both sides pledged to further strengthen the mutual relationship and work together for the peace and stability of the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022