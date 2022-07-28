AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
Fatima Jinnah remembered

Press Release 28 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The members of the Shura Hamdard Karachi chapter remembered Madr-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah with reverence and respect in an online Shura meeting, held on the topic of “Social reform of women in the light of Madr-e-Millat’s thoughts and national struggle.” The meeting was presided over by speaker Shura Hamdard, former Justice Haziq-ul-Khairi.

The grandson of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s sister Maryam Bai, Liaquat Merchant was invited as a guest speaker. He could not attend the meeting due to illness, as he was in London for treatment. However, his message was read by Commodore Sadeed Anwar Malik (retd).

In his message, Liaquat Merchant said: “She was not only the doting sister of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah but a dental surgeon, one of the most visible female figures of the independence movement and a stateswoman. Post-independence, she continued to contribute towards the progress of Pakistan and even entered electoral politics in this pursuit.”

Former Justice Haziq-ul-Khairi said that Fatima Jinnah valiantly fought for all Muslim women for equality, economic independence, liberation, and for their political empowerment. She became a symbol of hope for generations to come. “She will always be remembered in the golden pages of history. She assumed the role of taking Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy forward and ran for the presidency of Pakistan as a candidate for the Combined Opposition Party of Pakistan (COPP).

Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan said that Fatima Jinnah’s socio-political contributions gave us a unique framework for women’s empowerment in the country. “As she actively pursued women’s participation in all spheres of life, for that she established institutions to create a stable and long-lasting impact on society. Therefore, following her ideals, a women federation of chambers of commerce must be established to promote entrepreneurship among women,” he said.

Sadia Rashid, President of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan paid tribute to Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah for her passionate and devoted struggle for the independence of Muslims of the subcontinent. She fondly remembered her meetings with Mohtarma, as Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was often invited by Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said to Hamdard Pakistan’s events.

