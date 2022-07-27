AGL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.73%)
ANL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.08%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
EFERT 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
EPCL 65.84 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.98%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
FFL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
FLYNG 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
GGGL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
GGL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
GTECH 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
MLCF 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
OGDC 80.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
TELE 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
TREET 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
TRG 80.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
UNITY 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 3,932 Increased By 1 (0.03%)
BR30 14,411 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.17%)
KSE100 39,847 Decreased By -47.4 (-0.12%)
KSE30 15,124 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Juventus, Barcelona draw 2-2 in US friendly

AFP 27 Jul, 2022

LOS ANGELES: Ousmane Dembele and Moise Kean scored two goals apiece as Barcelona and Juventus fought to an entertaining 2-2 draw in their US pre-season friendly in Dallas on Tuesday.

French winger Dembele fired Barcelona ahead after 34 minutes at the Cotton Bowl, wriggling past Juventus players Juan Cuadrado and Sandro before beating Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to make it 1-0.

But Juventus hit back five minutes later with Colombian wing-back Cuadrado making amends with a pinpoint low cross that found Kean who tapped in past Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona were soon back in front again, however, and once again the goal came as Dembele punished poor defending.

Cuadrado was again at fault, with Dembele skipping past the South American’s covering tackle and then cutting past Manuel Locatelli to shoot past Szczesny for a 2-1 lead.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez made a flurry of changes at half-time, with Dembele making way for new Brazilian signing Raphina.

The former Leeds striker made an instant impact, blasting a long-range shot that Szczesny parried over the bar.

Despite Barcelona’s bright start to the half, it was Juventus who scored next with Kean tucking away a rebound after deft approach play by Denis Zakaria and Locatelli on 52 minutes.

Barcelona came closest to the breakthrough goal, and hit the woodwork twice in a matter of seconds on 68 minutes.

Raphina rattled the crossbar with a curling free kick and from the rebound Ansu Fati’s curling shot from the edge of the area cannoned back off the post.

Ramsey agrees to end Juve contract early

That was as close as either side came to breaking the deadlock, while Barcelona’s new signing Robert Lewandowski struggled to make much of an impression before being substituted midway through the second half.

Juventus Barcelona Ousmane Dembele Moise Kean Denis Zakaria

Comments

1000 characters

Juventus, Barcelona draw 2-2 in US friendly

Intra-day update: Rupee falls near 236 against US dollar

Moody's, Fitch expect Pakistan to secure $1.2bn IMF bailout package

Govt’s curious foray repulsed by pro-Elahi SC verdict

President administers oath to CM Elahi

PML-N censures SC verdict

Cabinet approves Rs3.50/unit hike in power tariff

Wapda for direct contracting to rehabilitate NJHEP

Power supply to export sectors at low rates: More funding contingent on IMF’s consent, ECC told

Bhayo made chairman of Privatisation Commission

PM seeks report on buffer stock of wheat

Read more stories