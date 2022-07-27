AGL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.73%)
ANL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
AVN 74.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
EFERT 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
EPCL 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.94%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
FFL 6.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
GGGL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
GGL 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
GTECH 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
MLCF 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
OGDC 80.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
TELE 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
TREET 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
TRG 80.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 3,933 Increased By 1.8 (0.05%)
BR30 14,411 Decreased By -25 (-0.17%)
KSE100 39,852 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,126 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ramsey agrees to end Juve contract early

AFP 27 Jul, 2022

MILAN: Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has left Juventus a year before the end of his deal, the Italian club said on Tuesday.

Ramsey, 31, joined Juve in 2019 as a free agent after spending almost eight years at Arsenal and won the Serie A title in his first campaign in Turin.

Last season, he spent five months on loan at Rangers before helping his country to qualification for this year’s World Cup with a play-off win over Ukraine.

“Aaron Ramsey’s contract with Juventus has been mutually terminated,” the club posted on Twitter.

Last week he was left out of Juve’s squad for their pre-season tour in the United States.

“I want to focus on the positives and overall I have enjoyed my time in Torino,” Ramsey said in English on Instagram.

“I will never forget this experience together,” he added in Italian.

Neymar says he wants to stay at PSG

Wales start their World Cup campaign against the United States on November 21 and will also face Iran and England in the group stage.

Qatar World Cup Aaron Ramsey

Comments

1000 characters

Ramsey agrees to end Juve contract early

Intra-day update: Rupee falls near 236 against US dollar

Moody's, Fitch expect Pakistan to secure $1.2bn IMF bailout package

Govt’s curious foray repulsed by pro-Elahi SC verdict

President administers oath to CM Elahi

PML-N censures SC verdict

Cabinet approves Rs3.50/unit hike in power tariff

Wapda for direct contracting to rehabilitate NJHEP

Power supply to export sectors at low rates: More funding contingent on IMF’s consent, ECC told

Bhayo made chairman of Privatisation Commission

PM seeks report on buffer stock of wheat

Read more stories