President administers oath to CM Elahi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi administered oath to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab chief minister, in the wee hours of Wednesday after the Supreme Court’s decision.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Aiwan-i-Sadr. Some prominent persons and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders attended the oath-taking ceremony.

The Supreme Court ordered Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman to administer the oath to Pervaiz Elahi. In case the Punjab governor does not administer the oath to Elahi, President Dr Alvi can do so instead, according to court.

Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman excused himself from administrating the oath to Pervaiz Elahi.