Mazari’s ruling in line with SC’s verdict, claims Shazia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) leader and Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Atta Marri has said that the ruling of Punjab Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari was in line with the spirit of the Supreme Court’s verdict and according to the law and the constitution.

She maintained that the head of the political party approves the parliamentary party and added that it was the legal right of the coalition government to request the Apex Court to form a full or larger court bench to hear the petition related to recently held re-election of Punjab Chief Minister.

She said in a statement on Tuesday that even five judges of the Supreme Court had also given a verdict on the illegal and unconstitutional ruling of Qasim Suri related no-trust motion against Imran Khan.

She said that Imran Khan’s four expert economists had sunk the economy of the country and Imran Khan had isolated Pakistan internationally while Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari worked hard day and night to restore the respect and privilege of the country in the world and maintained brotherly and diplomatic ties with the different countries of the world.

She claimed that the country was practically defaulted during the rule of Imran Khan and Pakistan would have faced a dangerous situation like Sri Lanka due to the “incompetence and incapability” of Imran Khan and his bad economic policies. She, while lambasting the PTI claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government made “secret deals” with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by keeping the nation in the dark and they also cheated the financial institutions.

She claimed that time will reveal that Imran Khan’s real agenda was only the devastation of the country and its economy. PTI chief Imran Khan looted Rs650 billion from the national exchequer in the name of purchasing LNG gas and his financial facilitators also looted the country by creating an artificial crisis of agricultural fertilizer.

