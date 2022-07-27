Army assists civil administration in relief efforts

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army troops on Tuesday assisting the civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by recent urban flooding in various parts of the country. Pakistan Army Emergency Response teams were consistently busy dewatering and supplying basic food necessities and medical care to the affected population, an ISPR media release said. The Pakistan Army dewatering teams were carrying out flood relief operations in District Jamshoro, Gharo Grid station and South Karachi including Shahra-e-Faisal and Nipa Chowrangi, Lasbela and Quetta.