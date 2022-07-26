AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
ANL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 85.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
EPCL 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
FCCL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.61%)
GGGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
GGL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
GTECH 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
LOTCHEM 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.59%)
MLCF 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.87%)
OGDC 80.06 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.64%)
PAEL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PIBTL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.8%)
TREET 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
TRG 80.05 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.46%)
UNITY 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.25%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,931 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 14,436 Increased By 44.8 (0.31%)
KSE100 39,894 Increased By 50 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,131 Increased By 32.3 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks drop as Walmart sees consumers weakening

AFP 26 Jul, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks fell early Tuesday after an earnings warning from Walmart exacerbated recession worries on the eve of a key Federal Reserve decision.

The world’s biggest retailer trimmed its profit forecast to reflect increased consumer spending for food, gasoline and other staples that is depressing demand for goods with higher profit margins.

Shares of Walmart, a Dow component, plunged 8.5 percent in early trading, overshadowing a heavy day of other earnings.

Meanwhile, the Fed was set to start a two-day monetary policy meeting expected to result in another hefty interest rate hike. Analysts fear the hikes could depress consumer activity.

About 45 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 31,882.94.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.7 percent to 3,940.11, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 1.2 percent to 11,646.01.

Among other companies reporting results, Coca-Cola gained 2.2 percent; General Electric won 5.4 percent; General Motors fell 3.7 percent; McDonald’s gained 1.8 percent; and UPS shed 3.3 percent.

In other news, the International Monetary Fund downgraded its economic outlook for this year and next due to accelerating inflation and the sharp slowdowns in China and the United States.

In its latest World Economic Outlook, the IMF cut the 2022 global GDP estimate to 3.2 percent, four-tenths of a point lower than the April forecast, and about half the rate seen last year.

Wall Street US stocks US stock indexes Wall Street indexes

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks drop as Walmart sees consumers weakening

New historic low: Rupee closes near 233 against US dollar as concerns increase

Traders turn to French wheat for Pakistan as Black Sea supplies tighten

IMF cuts global growth outlook amid US, China slowdowns

Rain, thunderstorms likely to continue as PMD warns of urban flooding

KSE-100 ends marginally positive as investors await clarity

India boosted Russian oil imports in April-May by more than 400,000 bpd

Oil rises for a second day on supply tightness concerns

Cabinet approves rebasing of power tariff: Khurram Dastgir

US and Taliban make progress on Afghan reserves, but big gaps remain

Bangladesh seeks $4.5bn IMF loan as foreign reserves shrink

Read more stories