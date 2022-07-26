AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
ANL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.02%)
EFERT 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
EPCL 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.93%)
FCCL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
FFL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.31%)
GGGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
GGL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
GTECH 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.73%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.4%)
MLCF 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
OGDC 80.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.77%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
PIBTL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
PRL 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.62%)
TREET 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
TRG 80.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.52%)
UNITY 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.09%)
WAVES 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,925 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 14,415 Increased By 24.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 39,883 Increased By 38.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,122 Increased By 23.2 (0.15%)
Unilever, commodity stocks boost FTSE 100

Reuters 26 Jul, 2022

UK’s top share index rose on Tuesday, bucking the gloom in regional markets, as an upbeat sales forecast from Unilever and gains in commodity-linked stocks overshadowed worries about an energy crisis in Europe.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.3% by 0717 GMT, with oil major Shell and miner Glencore among the top boosts as commodity prices gained on the back of a softening dollar.

Unilever Plc climbed 2.2% to over 7-month highs after the consumer giant raised its full-year sales guidance as it hiked prices to counter soaring costs.

European stocks markets were broadly lower after Russia said it will cut gas supplies to Europe from Wednesday, while investors awaited a highly anticipated US interest rate decision later this week.

Banks, commodities lift UK’s FTSE 100

Overnight, top US retailer Walmart Inc slashed its profit forecast as surging prices for food and fuel prompted customers to cut back on discretionary purchases.

The midcap FTSE 250 index slipped 0.5%, with Travis Perkins, Britain’s biggest seller of building materials, tumbling 7.3%.

Power generator Drax Group fell 2.5% despite reporting a rise in half-year profit.

