Jul 26, 2022
European equities open on mixed note

AFP 26 Jul, 2022

LONDON: European stock markets were mixed at the open on Tuesday as investors remained cautious on the eve of another widely expected hefty US interest rate hike.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies rose 0.3 percent to 7,328.86 points, compared with the closing level on Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index lost 0.3 percent to 13,168.56 points and the Paris CAC 40 fell 0.3 percent to 6,218.85.

The US Federal Reserve is widely tipped to hike borrowing costs by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday as it battles soaring inflation.

European stocks steady amid Apple report concerns

US second-quarter gross domestic product data are due Thursday, with some observers warning it could show the world’s biggest economy has entered recession.

