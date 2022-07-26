AGL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
ANL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
AVN 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
EFERT 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
EPCL 64.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.34%)
FCCL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
FFL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.26%)
GGGL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
GTECH 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.26%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
LOTCHEM 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.28%)
MLCF 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
OGDC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
PRL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPL 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.86%)
TREET 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
TRG 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.39%)
UNITY 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.09%)
WAVES 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,924 Decreased By -8.1 (-0.2%)
BR30 14,408 Increased By 16.7 (0.12%)
KSE100 39,854 Increased By 9.9 (0.02%)
KSE30 15,112 Increased By 12.9 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

New historic low: Rupee closes near 233 against US dollar as concerns increase

  • Currency has depreciated 10% in the past 8 trading sessions
BR Web Desk Updated 26 Jul, 2022

Amid massive economic and political uncertainty, Pakistan's rupee continued to take a battering at the hands of the US dollar with the currency closing near the 233 level in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 232.93, a day-on-day fall of Rs3.05 or 1.31%, against the greenback.

The latest depreciation brings total loss to 10% for the rupee in the last eight trading sessions.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 229.88, a depreciation of 0.66% or Rs1.51, with reports suggesting that the SBP was discouraging inter-bank trades in its bid to save fast-depleting foreign exchange reserves.

During the previous week, the rupee had lost 7.6% to the US dollar, more than what businesses tend to keep in mind over the course of a year in terms of annual currency depreciation, as heightened concerns over Pakistan’s external financing needs saw the inter-bank market go through a tumultuous five sessions.

The depreciation continued despite statements from the Ministry of Finance and the SBP that the country’s economic indicators remain sound.

While Finance Minister Miftah Ismail reiterated confidence that pressure on the rupee will decline, businesses are stressing over being quoted dollars at 'premium' rates, raising their costs.

The SBP has said that Pakistan's $33.5-billion external financing needs are fully met for financial year 2022/23, but that has done little to arrest the rupee's downward slide.

“Despite their statements, the market remains in a state of panic, which needs to be brought under control," said an analyst on condition of anonymity, adding that the situation will remain this way until Pakistan secures dollar inflows.

IMF Dollar rate RUPEE RATES pkr rate rupee rate panic

Comments

1000 characters
Hussain Naqvi Jul 26, 2022 01:51pm
AslamoAlikum: Hope our brothers living abroad in USA, UK, Canada, EU and Gulf countries will remit foreign exchange as much as they can........... Regards
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Fayzee Jul 26, 2022 02:48pm
@Hussain Naqvi, You people do not even give us the right to vote and expect us to send dollars! Kya ye khula tazaad nahi hai?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Hussain Naqvi Jul 26, 2022 03:14pm
@Fayzee, Sir, remitting money now from abroad has two benifits for you. 1) Your family get more PKRs. And this will bring comforts in their live. 2)The nation needs you. وطن ھماری آن ھے وطن ھماری شان ھے۔ وطن ھے تو ھم ھیں
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

New historic low: Rupee closes near 233 against US dollar as concerns increase

Bangladesh seeks $4.5bn IMF loan as foreign reserves shrink

Appointment of new SBP governor: six names under consideration

Rain, thunderstorms likely to continue as PMD warns of urban flooding

Around $17bn foreign debt incurred in FY22

US and Taliban make progress on Afghan reserves, but big gaps remain

Oil rises for a second day on supply tightness concerns

MPMG scheme: conditional lending allowed

Five export-oriented sectors: ECC decides to increase RLNG rate to $9 per MMBTU

Third party study likely: PQEPC willing to consider blended Thar coal for power generation

Read more stories