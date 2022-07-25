AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
AVN 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.17%)
EPCL 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.13%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
GGL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
GTECH 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
LOTCHEM 25.92 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.87%)
MLCF 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.48%)
TELE 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.8%)
TPL 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
TREET 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.54%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
UNITY 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.06%)
WAVES 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,932 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.55%)
BR30 14,391 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 39,844 Decreased By -233.3 (-0.58%)
KSE30 15,099 Decreased By -112.5 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

All-time low: Rupee closes near 230 against US dollar as pressure on currency remains

  • Ongoing political and economic uncertainty take toll amid reports SBP is discouraging inter-bank trade
Recorder Report Updated 25 Jul, 2022

The ongoing economic and political uncertainty continued to take a toll on the Pakistan rupee, which closed near the 230 level against the US dollar in the inter-bank on Monday.

The closing is a slight recovery from where the rupee was quoted during intra-day trading when it hit 232 against the dollar.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 229.88, a depreciation of 0.66% or Rs1.51. This is now the lowest closing level for the rupee in history.

Rupee closes at new historic low against US dollar in inter-bank market

During the previous week, the rupee lost 7.6% to the US dollar, more than what businesses tend to keep in mind over the course of a year in terms of annual currency depreciation, as renewed political uncertainty and heightened concerns over Pakistan’s external financing needs saw the inter-bank market go through a tumultuous five sessions.

The currency endured its worst week in over two decades, hitting fresh lows in each and every session to eventually end at 228.37 against the US dollar.

Multiple people Business Recorder reached out to during the week said letters of credit were being opened at rates much higher than the one prevailing in the inter-bank market as well.

On Monday, it was reported that the SBP is also discouraging trading in the inter-bank market, asking commercial lenders to manage import-payment requests from their own inflows, such as exporter accruals and remittances.

If the bank still needs to borrow, it must seek permission from the monetary authority.

The SBP did not reply to a query from Business Recorder on the matter.

The rupee has been under pressure for months as falling foreign exchange reserves and a widening current account deficit were reflected in the currency’s downward slide.

However, during the previous week, political uncertainty was renewed after the Punjab by-polls, where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) registered a win against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), raising concerns over continuity in economic reforms promised by the coalition government to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

IMF SBP Dollar rate usd vs pkr rupee rate Dr Murtaza Syed uncertainty IMF SLA

Comments

1000 characters

All-time low: Rupee closes near 230 against US dollar as pressure on currency remains

SBP discouraging inter-bank trade as Pakistan battles dollar shortage: report

Coalition govt reiterates demand for full bench to hear Elahi's petition

Oil steady as market juggles Fed hike with supply fears

Pressure will ease as imports have gone down: Miftah Ismail

Pakistan gets offers in 200,000 tonne wheat tender

Indian rupee strengthens to over 1-week high on broad dollar losses

ICI Pakistan announces intention to acquire 75.01% shares of Lotte Chemical

Country likely to buy Iranian LPG in PKR

Export-oriented sectors: Govt has agreed to supply energy without disparity

Read more stories