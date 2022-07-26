AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
ANL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
AVN 74.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.27%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
EFERT 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.34%)
EPCL 64.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.02%)
FFL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.26%)
GGGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
GGL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
GTECH 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
LOTCHEM 27.21 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.98%)
MLCF 23.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.41%)
OGDC 80.49 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.18%)
PAEL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
TPL 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.8%)
TREET 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
TRG 80.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
UNITY 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.15%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.46%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 3,931 Decreased By -1 (-0.03%)
BR30 14,453 Increased By 62 (0.43%)
KSE100 39,897 Increased By 52.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,144 Increased By 45.3 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Coal: Back to the future

BR Research 26 Jul, 2022

For a while, it seemed the world was serious about exiting coal in pursuit of noble climate change targets. But the past two years (since covid hit the world) have shown that coal may be too difficult a habit to break. Global reliance on coal has only grown. Massive demand therefore has sent coal prices hurtling forward. To no end.

At first the surge in demand came from China that had shut down due to covid resulting in a demand slump and subsequently witnessed it shoot up as restrictions relaxed. Coal prices moved up along with demand. When China ramped up its own production of coal, prices began to ease. But in February, the Russia-Ukraine war hit the world like a pile of bricks that led to a supply shortfall in energy sources. At theepicentre of this is Europe that is undergoing an energy crisis amid ballooning demand. Unsustainable record-high gas prices and impending gas curtailment from Russia—a major supplier—is sending these countries running back to coal.

Several countries in Europe including Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands and others intend on reopening coal plants to meet energy needs. The European Commission announced that some coal capacities that were supposed to be shut down may stay operational for a just a while longer given the “unexpected” situation. This lays in sharp contrast to the EU’s ambitions of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050 and transition the energy mix from heavy fossil fuel usage to nuclear power and renewable sources. Coal was supposed to be phased out completely by 2030.

But when comparatively cleaner gas became too expensive to bear withRussian gas becoming potentially scarce and renewables were either not meeting the growing energy needs or plants not configured for fuel switching, coal came to rescue as the only affordable, and importantly, accessible source. The Germans acknowledge the contradiction to previously set goals but calls the move “bitter, but necessary” during this “transitionary period”. The phasing out of coal over the next two decades, if such emergency scenarios keep rearing their head, may be a reality farther away.

coal coal price coal plant coal demand energy need

Comments

1000 characters

Coal: Back to the future

Punjab CM re-election: Supreme Court resumes hearing

Appointment of new SBP governor: six names under consideration

MPMG scheme: conditional lending allowed

Around $17bn foreign debt incurred in FY22

Oil rises for a second day on supply tightness concerns

Third party study likely: PQEPC willing to consider blended Thar coal for power generation

BoI takes firm step aimed at attracting investment

Economy: Miftah stays optimistic

Turmoil deepens as govt pits itself against SC

PTI slams govt’s boycott decision

Read more stories