Army takes stock of situation

ISLAMABAD: The 249th Corps Commanders’ Conference on Monday reaffirmed the resolve of the armed forces to extend complete support to the civil administration in rescue and rehabilitation activities.

The Corps Commander Conference held at GHQ was presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS also appreciated the efforts of formations in relief operations to mitigate the challenges of the people affected due to floods and heavy rainfalls in the country.

Saudi crown prince confers COAS Bajwa with King Abdulaziz Medal for strengthening Pak-Saudi ties

The forum took a comprehensive review of the security situation with a particular focus on border and internal security.

The COAS lauded successful ongoing counter-terrorism operations and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure the security of borders and the safety of the masses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022